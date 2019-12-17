The Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to achieve a swift victory in the Likud leadership elections over his rival Gideon Sa’ar amid a hard competition.

Netnayhu’s failure to obtain the Knesset majority in the latest election complicates his endeavor despite the support he received from a number of his proponents in Likud.

A number of Likud members considered that Likud must choose Netnayhu in order to achieve better results despite the surveys which showed that Netnayhu would receive more votes than Sa’ar.

Source: Al-Manar English Website