A group of protesters in the Wathba area in Iraq killed and strung a 16-year old boy, hanging his corpse on one of the traffic pole and claiming that he had assaulted them.

The resigned prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that the criminal act confirms the propriety of the governments measures taken to protect the public security, adding that organized groups have been involved in acts of murder, intimidation and deactivation of state institutions.

The US State Department issued a statement in which it called for halting the “systematic killing” of the protesters in Iraq, warning that Washington and its allies may meet at the United Nations to hold the regimes, which are “involved in killing peaceful protesters”, responsible.

Source: Al-Manar English Website