The Loyalty to Resistance bloc held Thursday its weekly meeting chaired by MP Mohammad Raad, tackling the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

In a statement read by MP Hasan Ezzeddine after the meeting, the bloc denounced the conferences held in some Arab countries to promote the normalization of ties with the Zionist enemy, condemning the recent conference welcomed by the Bahraini regime and attended by some clerics (Sayyed Ali Al-Amin) along with Zionist rabbis.

Hezbollah bloc considered that such conferences assist the enemy and betrays the anti-Israel stance of the nation, stressing that attending them defies the national laws and requires legal prosecution.

The bloc also stressed that what happened at the one of the Lebanese courts challenges the notion of preserving the state institutions, regretting teh deterioration of the political rhetoric of some public figures.

Hezbollah bloc highlighted the importance of the binding parliamentary consultations set to be held on Monday in settling the governmental deadlock, calling for adopting the national interests as criteria for tackling the economic crisis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website