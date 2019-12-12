Hezbollah denounced on Wednesday the religious event which took place in Bahrain earlier this week and was attended by high-ranking Zionist figures.

“Hezbollah denounces the normalizing conference organized by the Bahraini state under the pretext of “…religious freedom…” and with noticeable Zionist participation,” Hezbollah said in a statement released by the party’s Media Relations Office.

Bahrain, through the event, “ignored sacrifices offered by both Lebanese and Palestinian people during the struggle with the Israeli enemy, as well as the continuous threats by this enemy and its brutal crimes against civilians,” the statement added.

“Hezbollah firmly condemns the conspiratorial role played by Al Khalifa regime in normalizing ties with the enemy through receiving Israeli figures and propagating for the so-called concept of coexistence with these murderers,” Hezbollah added, referring to the conference which was held also in Bahrain back in July.

The Lebanese resistance party lashed out at the Bahraini regime for “exerting worst forms of repression” against its own people, stressing that such acts are aimed at “covering up its missing legitimacy through making from Bahrain and platform that can be exploited by the US and the Zionist enemy to spread through the Muslim and Arab nation.”

Hezbollah also denounced the participation of Lebanese cleric Ali Al-Amin in Bahrain event, noting that his move “is an offense to the heritage of Muslim clerics who had studied in seminaries in Najaf, Qom and Jabal Amel.”

The purported religious event in the Persian Gulf kingdom was attended by several Israeli figures including Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)