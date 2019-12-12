The United States has unveiled new illegal sanctions this time targeting an Iranian airline and the country’s shipping industry.

The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it was targeting Mahan Air and Iran’s shipping industry over baseless allegations that Iran supports “terrorists” in Yemen, under aggression from Saudi Arabia.

Three general sales agents of Mahan Air are part of the new anti-Iran sanctions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Washington.

The new sanctions were announced only days after prisoner swap between Tehran and Washington.

Hawkish Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claimed that the Iranian government “uses its aviation and shipping industries to supply its regional terrorist and militant groups with weapons, directly contributing to the devastating humanitarian crises in Syria and Yemen,” adding that “aviation and shipping industries should be vigilant and not allow their industries to be exploited by terrorists.”

The Trump administration has spared no efforts in support for Saudi Arabia in its constant bombing of the impoverished Yemen.

Washington’s policy in the Middle East over the past decades has only increased tension and inability in the oil-rich region and led to gruesome phenomena such as the rise of the ISIL Takfiri group.

Iran has slammed Saudi Arabia for the continuation of its warmongering policy against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in Yemen.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that Iran will keep its military advisory presence in Syria as long as Tehran finds it “effective and useful.”

Source: Press TV