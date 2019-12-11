Head of the Syrian government delegation Bashar Al-Jaafari reiterated Damascus’s stance rejecting any attempt to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs and in the work of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution.

In a press conference in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Jaafari said that the US occupation is looting the Syrian oil and it sells it to the Turkish regime.

The Syrian diplomat added that the Turkish regime hasn’t abided by Sochi and Astana agreements on pulling out its troops from the Syrian territories, as quoted by SANA news agency.

Jaafari said that the “Turkification” attempts by Ankra in areas in northern Syria is a violation of the international law.

He stressed, meanwhile, that Syria will continue to fight terrorist organizations till completely eradicating them.

Source: Agencies