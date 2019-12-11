Member of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah called for creating a consensual government in Lebanon so that it implements the reform program.

MP Fadlallah stressed that Hezbollah does not intend to intend any political party, highlighting the importance of cooperation in addressing the ongoing crisis.

Hezbollah MP also indicated that the corruption structure which has stormed the state necessitates reforming the judiciary system in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website