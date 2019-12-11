Former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot described the protests in Lebanon as an “opportunity to set the country free from Hezbollah.”

At a conference at the National Security Studies Institute on Monday, the former IOF Chief said that people in Lebanon “took to streets and clashed with Hezbollah members.”

“This is an opportunity for Western countries to return Lebanon to Lebanon and to save it from (IRGC’s) Al-Quds Forces and Hezbollah. ”

“I have no doubt that the IDF’s ability has improved dramatically over the years and great efforts must still be made to deter war and to dismantle Hezbollah,” he said, as reported by Maariv, referring to IOF.

Meanwhile, Eizenkotvoiced concern over Iran’s capabilities concerning the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), noting that “what happened in the Saudi oil fields should plague us and our neighboring countries,” referring to drone attack by Yemeni forces on Saudi oil fields last Sepember, which the Zionist entity accuses Iran of being behind it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Israeli media