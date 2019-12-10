Head of National Wisdom Movement Sayyed Ammar Al-Hakim Tuesday congratulated all the Iraqis on the second anniversary of the victory over ISIL terrorist gangs, calling on them to preserve the achievement .

In a statement, Sayyed Al-Hakim described the ongoing protests stage as sensitive, recalling the epic in which the Iraqis managed to change the formula in the region by defeating the terrorist group.

On December 10, 2017, Baghdad announced that it reclaimed the lands that were controlled by ISIL in the summer of 2014, and amounted to about a third of the area of Iraq in the north and west of the country.

ISIL terrorist group still has sleeper cells scattered throughout the country, and is gradually returning to its old method of launching lightning attacks on the guerrilla style it used to be before 2014.

Source: Al-Manar English Website