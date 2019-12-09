ZR Energy company won a state tender to import 150,000 tons of gasoline, after the public evaluation of several offers held at the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources on Monday.

“There won’t be any gasoline crisis from today onwards,” Caretaker Energy Minister, Nada Boustani, said during the public announcement of results.

She indicated that the first power barge would dock in Lebanon in two weeks if procedures were accelerated.

It is to note that three companies had submitted bids to import 10% of Lebanon’s needs, paid for by the state.

Source: NNA