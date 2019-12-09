A military base located in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport has been struck by four Katyusha rockets, according to a statement issued by the nation’s military. As a result of the attack, “six fighters” were injured, the statement added.

Security forces found a rocket launcher and several rockets after sweeping the area. According to an Iraqi security source, sirens were set off at the airport in anticipation of other attacks. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

Unconfirmed reports of a missile attack on the Baghdad International Airport emerged early on Monday after a rocket warning alert was heard in the area. Al-Arabiya alleged that the attacks had targeted US assets in the region.

Since October, Iraq has been for weeks gripped by protests calling for toppling government. Demonstrators have been protesting against corruption in the country and lack of basic services.

However, protests turned to be violent with some participants vandalizing public property and opening fire on demonstrators.

Source: Sputnik