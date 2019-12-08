The candidate for the Lebanese premiership Samir Al-Khatib announced, after a meeting with the caretaker prime minister Saad Hariri, withdrawing his nomination for the PM post.

Al-Khatib had met with the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian who expressed support to Hariri to form the new government.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website