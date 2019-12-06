Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi refuted some European countries’ claims about Iran’s missile program highlighting that Tehran is determined to boost its missile and space programs.

The remarks came as France, Germany and the United Kingdom penned a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, making allegations that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

In a letter to President of the United Nations Security Council, Takht-Ravanchi strongly rejected the claims, highlighting that “Iran’s activities related to space launch vehicles and ballistic missiles fall outside of the purview or competence of resolution 2231 (2015) and its annexes.”

“Iran is determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles, both of which are within its inherent rights under international law and are necessary for securing its security as well as socioeconomic interests,” the envoy concluded in a letter.

Source: Mehr News Agency