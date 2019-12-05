US Congress Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism held a new session to discuss the aspects of the ongoing protests in Lebanon and Iraq, listening to more testimonies.

Senator Mitt Romney considered that the current situation in Lebanon poses complex challenges, adding that Hezbollah is a terrorist group which is represented in the Lebanese government and parliament.

“It is the same group that bombarded the US embassy in Beirut as well as the navy barracks in 1983 and has been consistently targeting our ally, Israel.”

Lebanon will exhaust its currency reserves by February, according to Romney who called for avoiding paying loans and financial aids to the country before it conducts governmental reforms.

A state department official weirdly commented on the binding parliamentary consultations in Lebanon, considering that the officials must learn from the protests that they cannot admit the same political path in administering the public issues.

Source: Al-Manar English Website