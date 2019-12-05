The Zionist media outlets highlighted the outcomes of the meeting between the premier Benjamin Netanyahu and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Lisbon, pointing out the two sides concentrated on taking the advantage of the ongoing protests in Lebanon, Iraq and Iran to oblige Tehran to attend the negotiation table on the basis of their conditions.

Netanyahu considered that the protests help reducing the Iranian support to the resistance movements in the region, underscoring Washington’s role in sanctioning and besieging Tehran, according to the Zionist reports.

The Israeli analysts stressed that Netanyahu raised, during his meeting with Pompeo the two issues of annexing Jordan Valley to the occupation entity and signing a joint defense treaty, adding that the Israeli premier aims at presenting himself as the man of the great achievement in ‘Israel’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website