US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Wednesday said he discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerns over Iran, Israeli ‘security’ issues and other mutual interests.

“Netanyahu and I had another productive meeting this evening in Lisbon,” Pompeo said. “We discussed efforts to counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region, the importance of economic cooperation with regional partners and other issues related to Israel’s security.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu told reporters he was in Lisbon to meet Pompeo to “discuss Iran, the defensive alliance with the United States and the future American recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.”

US President Donald Trump talked with Netanyahu over the telephone on Sunday to discuss Iran and other bilateral issues.