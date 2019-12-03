Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the Omani FM on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic has no problem with developing relations with neighboring countries and renewing relations with Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian president told Yusuf bin Alawi meeting with Omani officials is always a great opportunity to develop friendly relations.

“Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations and cooperation with its neighbors, particularly Oman.”

“Fortunately there has been good momentum in economic relations between Iran and Oman”, Rouhani said, hoping “that good steps will be taken to develop and strengthen Tehran-Muscat relations and cooperation by holding the 18th Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries.”

Emphasizing that Iran believes that regional countries should play an active role in ensuring the security of the region and has presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) in this regard, Rouhani noted, “We must ensure the security of the region, especially in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz with the expansion of cooperation, and not allow foreigners to interfere.”

Yemen War

Iranian President said, meanwhile, that the Yemen crisis is one of the major problems in the region.

“The [Saudi-waged] Yemeni war has achieved nothing but destruction, killing people, creating hatred between the two countries and threatening the territorial integrity of Yemen.”

“Unfortunately, Europe and the US, despite their apparent comments, are not interested in making peace in Yemen because they have been able to sell a great deal of weapons,” he continued.

Emphasizing there is no other way than brotherhood and friendship between nations and countries in the region, Rouhani said, “We should all strive to end the war in Yemen as soon as possible and bring stability and security to this country in the framework of Yemen peace talks.”

President Rouhani also expressed hope that Iran’s and Oman’s peace efforts will lead to peace, stability and security in the region and the development of friendship and brotherhood among nations.

Source: Iranian media