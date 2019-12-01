Yemeni revolutionary forces managed to down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition that was flying in the skies over the Hiran district of Hajjah province Saturday evening.

Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni forces shot down an unmanned drone over northern Yemen just a day after announcing the shoot down of another Saudi aircraft on Friday.

“Yemeni air defenses managed to shoot down a Chinese-made Wing Loong fighter reconnaissance aircraft in the Hiran district of Hajjah province this evening during hostilities”, Saree said in a post on Twitter.

The General added that the operation was caught on tape and that the footage will be published shortly.

“Yemen’s airspace will no longer be open for aggressors, enemies should be aware,” Saree warned.

Earlier on Saturday, Yemeni Armed Forces released a video showing the downing of an Apache helicopter belonging to Saudi-led coalition near its southern border on Friday, resulting in deaths of two pilots on-board.

Source: Agencies