Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would submit to the parliament an official letter requesting his resignation.

Abdul Mahdi said that he listened to the statement of the religious authority which cited the hard socio-economic conditions in Iraq, adding that his decision aims at paving way for the parliament to reconsider its choices in the interest of the people and the country.

“Resignation came in response to a call for leadership change by Iraq’s top religious authority.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website