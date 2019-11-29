A drone on Friday violated northern Palestine’s airspace before it returned to Lebanon, the Israeli occupation army spokesman announced.

Al-Manar corespondent in Gaza Imad Eid cited Zionist sources as saying that a drone set off from Lebanon and flew over the Zionist settlements in the north of the occupied Palestine, pointing out that the Israeli forces were still searching for it.

The sources added that the drone crossed into the Palestinian airspace at 11:20 and left it before returning again to fly over the north of the occupation entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website