The locals in Iqlim El Kharroub area held Thursday a solidarity event with the two martyrs Hussein Shalhoub and Sanaa al-Jundi who had been burnt to death inside their car which was attacked by bandits blocking Jiyyeh highway early Monday.

The participants stressed that they appreciate the value of martyrdom, stressing that Iqlim El Kharroub is the gate of the South, highlighting the negative effects of blocking highways.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

In this context, bandits blocked key highways in various Lebanese cities and towns, hampering the citizens’ daily life activity.

Blocking ways fettered the people movement and stirred numerous troubles between the bandits and the citizens peaked by the Jiyyeh crime.

Hasan Shalhoub and Sanaa Al-Jundi are two southerners who were heading to Beirut when bandits in Jiyyeh attacked their car.

A footage captured by surveillance cameras showed clearly how bandits in Jiyyeh area early Monday committed the horrific crime which claimed the two martyrs Hussein Shalhoub and Sanaa Al-Jondi.

The footage shows how the bandits had earlier put iron barriers on the highway which links Beirut to the South and stoned the car boarded by the two martyrs and Shalhoub’s daughter who was injured in the attack.

The video also displays how Shalhoub sped up to surpass the barriers before his car caught fire from his burnt tires put deliberately on the roads by the bandits. Consequently, the car was set ablaze.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website