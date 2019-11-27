President Michel Aoun will take decision on setting a date for the parliamentary consultations aimed at designating a new Lebanese premier, sources told Al-Manar.

“The president won’t call for parliamentary consultations if the atmosphere of the designation is yet to be clear,” the sources told Al-Manar late Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he “has taken himself out” of the running to head the next government, nearly a month after he offered resignation following protests which swept across the country since October 17.

Thousands of demonstrators took to streets on October 17 (2019) in protest against imposing new taxes, hard livelihood conditions and corruption.

However, the demonstrations which had livelihood demands at first turned out to become suspicious as demonstrators in several protests venues chanted anti-resistance slogans and called for disarming Hezbollah.

At the start of the protests, Hezbollah Secretary General voiced solidarity with demonstrators stressing on need to make reforms in the country. However, his eminence warned the protesters against hijacking their rightful demands by several sides in and outside Lebanon.

Week later (on Friday, October 25), Sayyed Nasrallah called on resistance supporters to leave streets, citing information that the popular demonstrations have been exploited by suspicious local and foreign sides in a bid to target the resistance.

PM Saad Hariri offered his resignation on October 29, opening the door in front of the ministerial vacuum which Sayyed Nasrallah had warned against.

Moreover, the protests turn out to harm citizens with dozens of bandits who belong to anti-resistance political parties cutting off vital roads and hindering all aspects of normal life in the country.

