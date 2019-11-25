Millions of Iranian took to streets in Tehran in protest of the riot which occurred last week, stressing their support to the country’s security.

The participants raised “Death to America! Death to Israel” slogans to highlight the US-Israeli involvement in the acts of sabotage which vandalized the public and private properties.

IRGC Chief General Hussein Salami addressed the protesters, vowing sacrifice for the sake of people.

General Salami said the Iranian leadership confronted and defeated the US policies in several places, adding, “We will pursue our enemies wherever they are.”

IRGC Chief warned US, Israel, UK, Al Saud that Iran’s patience is limited, advising the Zionists to avoid betting on Washington which will never rescue them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website