Hundreds gathered near the US Embassy in Metn’s Awkar on Sunday in protest against foreign interference in Lebanese domestic affairs and the latest remarks by former US Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman.

Protesters burned the Israeli and US flags on while holding signs criticizing any intervention by foreign embassies.

Jeffrey Feltman, who is also the undersecretary of the US State Department, had recently spoken about a possible civil war if the Lebanese Armed Forces resorted to disarming the Hezbollah resistance movement by force.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters on Friday, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem called the United States the most prominent obstacle lying in the way of formation of a government in Lebanon.

“The first obstruction in the formation of the government is America, because it wants a government that resembles it and we want a government that resembles the Lebanese people,” he said.

US officials had been in direct contact with Lebanese politicians and officials, Sheikh Qassem noted, saying, “Let them leave us alone so we can reach an understanding among ourselves. The more they intervene the more they delay the solution.”

