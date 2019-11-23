The Russian ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zaspikin responded via Al-Manar TV to the statements made by the US diplomat Jeffery Feltman, stressing that Moscow, unlike Washington, has been playing a constructive role in the region.

Feltman, a former ambassador to Lebanon, expressed, during his testimony before Congress on the protests in Lebanon, his concerns about the Russian and Chinese growing influence in the Middle East.

Zaspikin said that Russian has been in the International Support Group for Lebanon, adding that the US sanctions have conversely troubled the country.

The Russian diplomat also highlighted the US role in invigorating the revolutions in Lebanon and many other countries, adding that Moscow has detailed documents which prove Washington’s involvement in this regard.

It is worth noting that Feltman also cited fears of Russian and Chinese investment of three Lebanese seaports without naming them as Lebanon is expected to play a major role in Syria reconstruction.

Source: Al-Manar English Website