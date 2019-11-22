Caretaker National Defense Minister, Elias Bou Saab, said at the end of a military parade held on Friday on the occasion of Independence Day, that his political group was committed to forming a new government and that his party had given all the necessary facilities in this regard.

“So far, Prime Minister Saad Hariri has neither rejected nor agreed to lead the next government; thus, such action would delay the formation of the cabinet, “said Bou Saab.

“Sooner or later, a new government will be formed and we hope it will meet the demands of the people and save the country economically and financially,” he added.

Bou Saab pointed out that communication with Hariri and other parties did not stop, stressing the difficulty of forming a government of experts not affiliated with political parties.

Finally, the Caretaker Defense Minister expressed confidence in the Lebanese army, officers and soldiers, who will remain the safety valve ensuring the country’s stability.

Source: NNA