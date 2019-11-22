The Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday addressed the nation on Independence Day, stressing that the time is not for speeches but rather for hard work.

President Aoun stressed that the political contradictions have been behind the delay in forming the government, adding that carefulness is needed in order to avoid what is worse.

The Lebanese President reiterated his invitation to the protesters to closely discuss their demands, urging the judiciary to act against the corrupts.

