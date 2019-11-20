Syrian Army’s air defenses repelled an intensive Israeli rocket assault that targeted the outskirts of Damascus.

The aggression killed two civilians and wounded two others, SANA news agency reported.

The agency quoted military source as saying: “At 01:20 am, Israeli warplanes fired several missiles from the direction of both the Occupied Golan, and Marjeyoun in Lebanon targeting the outskirts of Damascus, and Immediately our air defenses foiled the attack, intercepted the hostile missiles, and downed most of them before they reached their targets.”

“The work is still underway to examine the situation clearly and estimate the damages and losses caused by the aggression” the source added.

SANA’s reporter said that “The shrapnel of the one of Israeli aggression missiles hit a house in the town of Saasa south-west of Damascus, claiming the lives of two martyrs, and injuring several others who were hospitalized to al-Quneitra and Damascus to receive the required medical care”.

The agency quoted a medical source at Qatana National Hospital as saying that “a man and a woman were martyred while several others were injured due to the aggression on the town of Beit Saber in Saasa area south-west Damascus”.

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), meanwhile, confirmed it had attacked “dozens” of targets in Syria, claiming that they belong to Iran’s Quds Force and the Syrian Army.

“The attack was carried out in response to the launching of rockets by an Iranian force from Syria’s territory into Israel, intending to strike Israeli territory,” read the IOF statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the occupation army announced that several rockets were fired from Syria’s Golan and landed in the occupied territories.

The video, by Syria’s Al-Ikhbariya TV, shows Syrian air defenses repelling the Israeli missiles.

