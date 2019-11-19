Israeli media reported that four rockets fired at the Palestinian occupied territories in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning.

The Israeli media quoted an Israeli military as saying said it had “identified four launches from Syrian territory toward Israeli territory that were shot down by soldiers operating the Iron Dome missile defense system.”

The occupation army said it was unlikely that any projectiles had landed inside the occupied territories borders.

Around the same time, Syrian official news agency SANA reported explosions at Damascus airport.

Ynet, meanwhile, reported that Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was expected to hold a security consultation on Tuesday morning with IOF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and other senior officials in the defense establishment.

After the incident, the Golan Regional Council said no special safety precautions would be put in place, following consultations with the military. The authorities urged residents to keep to their routines, Times of Israel reported.

Source: Israeli media