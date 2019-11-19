Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement have managed to seize a ‘suspected vessel’ off the western coasts of the impoverished country in the Red Sea, but will release it once it proves to belong to South Korea after completing legal procedures, a top Ansarullah official says.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the Chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, made the remarks in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

“Yemeni coast guards… are checking to see whether (the vessel) belongs to the countries of aggression or to South Korea, in which case it will be released after completing legal procedures. The crews are being well treated,” he said.

By countries of aggression Houthi meant Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies that launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the former pro-Saudi regime back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

In a short message on his Twitter account, Houthi assured that there were absolutely no need to “worry about the crew.”

Source: Press TV