A US state department official said on Monday that Egypt’s purchase of Russian fighter jets puts it at risk of sanctions.

“This is something they [Egypt] already know: it puts them at risk of sanctions and it puts them at risk of loss of future acquisition,” R Clarke Cooper, US Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs, said at the Dubai Air Show.

“To be fair to Cairo, there is opportunities that they’re pursuing with the United States,” Cooper said.

“We’ve had a strategic relationship with Egypt for years. Egypt has certainly been a provider and guarantor of regional security … there are other neighbors of Egypt that are appreciative of what they’ve provided in counter-terrorism. We encourage Egypt to consider how they have been successful,” the US official added.

