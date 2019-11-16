Israeli occupation warplanes launched fresh air strike in the Gaza strip on Saturday, targeting Palestinian resistance posts in the besieged enclave.

Palestinian security sources said the Israeli strikes were aimed at two Hamas sites in the north of the territory.

The occupation army announced it has targeted Hamas targets, claiming the attack was after “two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip” towards the occupied territories.

The Israeli strikes come two days after fragile ceasefire went into force following a round of fighting between the occupation army and Islamic Jihad group, another resistance movement in the Gaza strip.

Saturday’s raids marked the first time Hamas was targeted since this week’s escalation began early on Tuesday with Israeli targeted assassination of Bahaa Abu al-Ata, a top commander of Islamic Jihad.

That 42-year-old’s killing in a raid targeting his house triggered retaliatory rocket fire from Islamic Jihad at the occupied territories.

After two days of confrontation, in which the Zionist entity was under resistance rockets and Israeli raids killed, a ceasefire was agreed. Fire from both sides was reported on Saturday.

