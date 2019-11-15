Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that what is meant by obliterating ‘Israel’ is the elimination of the imposed Zionist regime and getting rid of criminals such as Netanyahu.

He made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with a host of high ranking Iranian officials and participants of the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference.

Obliterating Israel means that the Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, should be able to determine their fate and get rid of thugs such as Netanyahu, he added.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic has a strong belief in unity among Islamic nations, adding, the presence of even the lowest level of such unity could prevent current numerous disasters in the Islamic world.

According to Khamenei.ir, the Leader said “Naming this week, the “Week of Unity” in the Islamic Republic is not just putting a name, nor a political tactic. It is a heartfelt belief. The Islamic Republic truly believes in the need for the unity of the Islamic nation.”

He went on to say that the Islamic Unity has degrees, including, lowest level: non-aggression between religions, unity against a common enemy, solidarity in Islamic goals, and highest level: unity in making a modern Islamic civilization. “If Muslims had observed the lowest level, this suffering wouldn’t exist in the Islamic World, & Palestine wouldn’t be like this.”

“Our position on the case of Palestine is definitive. Early after the victory of the Revolution, the Islamic Republic gave the Zionists’ center in Tehran to the Palestinians. We helped the Palestinians, and we will continue to do so. The entire Muslim world should do so.”

“In the remarks of Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Rep’s officials, the issue of “the abolition of the State of Israel” has repeatedly been raised. This doesn’t mean the abolition of the Jewish people; we don’t want them harmed. This means the abolition of the imposed regime and state.”

“The abolition of the Zionist regime means the Palestinian people, the true owners of the land, choose their own government and oust people like Netanyahu. This is going to happen, like the Balkans, which became independent after 60 years, and the nation returned to their country.”

“We are with the people and for the independence of Palestine; we are not anti-Semitic. The Jews live completely safe in our own country, Iran.”

“We seek and cherish unity. Islamic unity has enemies, esp. the US govt. and the Zionist regime. The US is not just Iran’s enemy. They are hostile to the Muslim world, to Palestine, and to the nations of W Asia and N. Africa. The nature and logic of Islam is why they are hostile.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website