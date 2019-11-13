The political contacts aimed at designating a new prime minister have continued as Al-Manar reporter indicated that President Michel Aoun would imminently call for the binding parliamentary consultations.

Bandits, however, resorted against to blocking the main highways and even the alleys, disputing with the people who rejected the infringement on their movement rights.

In Jal Al-Dib, the disputes turned to become brawls in which guns were used. Moreover, in Beirut the bandits stoned the Lebanese army soldiers who hid behind their carrier to protect themselves from the stones.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

In this context, bandits blocked key highways in various Lebanese cities and towns, hampering the citizens’ daily life activity.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website