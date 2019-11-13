Around one year ago, a number of Chinese firms offered Lebanon investment projects in various economic domains, raising the question of the extent of the Lebanese ability to benefit from the offer to improve its socio-e3ceomic situation.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed during his latest speech that Lebanon has to befit from the Chinese offers in order to cope with its economic crisis, highlighting the US pressures non the country to reject China’s initiative.

The Lebanese government has not tackled the issue seriously since the Chinese firms visited Lebanon, which indicates that Beirut will not react positively with Beijing’s offer.

In this regard, China offered Lebanon to establish a railroad system that links all the Lebanese cities and the ports, power plants, solar energy plants, cleaning the rivers, adopting Lebanon as China’s financial center in the region, building a commercial seaport and many other economic projects.

Whenever the Lebanese government bravely the US ban on any cooperation with China, Lebanon will witness a prosperous economic rebirth.

Source: Al-Manar English Website