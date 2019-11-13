Israeli aggression on Gaza entered its second day on Wednesday, with occupation staging strikes and artillery attacks against the besieged strip and the resistance factions retaliating with firing rockets at the occupied territories.

Health Ministry in Gaza said that 22 people have been martyred and more than 50 others were wounded BY Israeli strikes and artillery attacks since the start of the aggression at dawn on Tuesday.

The Israeli occupation launched the aggression against Palestinian people on Tuesday, killing a top commander in the Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Abu Bahaa Al-Atta, and his wife in a strike in Gaza.

The strike on the besieged strip was followed by another one, targeting the house of another Islamic Jihad commander in Syria’s Mazzeh. The strike in Mazzeh killed the son of Akran Al-Ajouri along with one other and injured at least 10 others.

The Israeli escalation didn’t go without retaliation by the Palestinian resistance whose all factions got into the scene, voicing support to the Islamic Jihad and stressing that the front against the Israeli enemy is one.

Palestinian resistance factions especially the Islamic Jihad and Hamas have been launching rockets at the occupied territories, targeting the cities of Al-Quds, Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Ashkelon and Sderot.

The Israeli occupation army said more than 220 rockets were fired at the occupied territories.

The Israeli military has reinforced its forces along the Gaza frontier, Israeli media reported.

Israeli news outlet Ynet said that the reservist soldiers included members of the Iron Dome missile defense units, military intelligence and the Home Front Command.

Source: Agencies