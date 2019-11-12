Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Tuesday the country will soon have a new government that implements reforms.

The remarks came as the Lebanese president received he ambassadors of the International Support Group for Lebanon, and briefed them on his position regarding the latest developments in the country, National news Agency (NNA) reported.

The meeting was attended by caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil, according to NNA.

Lebanon has been braced for protests since October 17. Demonstrators across the country took to streets to protests against imposing more taxes on citizens and against hard livelihood conditions.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri offered his resignation on October 29, with different political parties and citizens are now waiting for President Aoun to set a date for holding parliamentary consultations aimed at designating a new PM.

President Aoun is to appear in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV channel tonight, in which he is expected to tackle the latest developments.

