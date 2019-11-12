“The inaugurated factories and projects in Kerman province have been established under the aegis of the JCPOA,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting in south eastern Kerman province.

“The projects inaugurated during the last 48 hours in Kerman province, using 140 trillion rials (about $1.27 billion), prove that economy is in good conditions,” Rouhani added.

Noting that domestic economy has witnessed a downward trend of inflation rate and moved towards growth, Rouhani said that “the recent months and days are the most difficult ones, as of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, since we are having big difficulties with selling oil and transit of oil cargoes by tanker ships.”

“Fortunately, domestic economy is in good conditions and we have improved in all sectors,” he said, “As the industry minister announced, our sales of copper have increased 15 percent, in comparison with the preceding year.”

As he said, in the past year, the government has created 800,000 jobs.

He underlined the vitality of expanding economic and trade ties with world on the way to boost exports.

The Iranian President also underscored the importance of relying on domestic capabilities and potentials adding that “we have not left the negotiation path but do not rely on it.”

“Presently, we agree on the principles but the problem is with implementation methods,” he described.

President Rounahi is on a provincial tour in Kerman on Tuesday, after paying a visit to central province of Yazd on Sunday and Monday.

In this first day of visit to Kerman province, Rouhani inaugurated mining, steel, water and electricity projects in the southeastern province of Kerman on Tuesday, among which stands the Direct Reduction (DR) Factory No. 1 of Baft Steel Complex with the annual production capacity of 800,000 tons of Direct Reduction Iron (DRI).

When in Yazd, Rouhani inaugurated several important projects, delivered a speech to the people of the province at Amir Chakhmaq Cultural-Historical Complex and hold a press conference.

Source: Mehr News Agency