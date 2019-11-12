Sirens sounded on Tuesday in several Israeli towns in retaliation to Israeli escalation by targeting Islamic Jihad officials in Gaza and Syria.

Occupation military said rockets were launched from Gaza strip, after Israeli occupation killed top Islamic Jihad official in Gaza Bahaa Abu Al-Atta and his wife in Gaza’s Shejaiya as well as Akram al-Ajouri’s son in Syria’s Mazzeh.

Jerusalem Post reported that rocket sirens sounded in Israeli towns surrounding the Gaza Strip including Ashkelon, Ashdod and Gedera as two different barrages of rockets slammed into occupied territories.

The Israeli news site Ynet said sirens were also heard in Tel Aviv, but there was no immediate official confirmation.

Israeli media also reported that 15 Israeli settlers were injured, adding that 13 others were treated for shock.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Home Front Command said that the schools were closed in the occupied territories’ south and the central Gush Dan region. It added that this is the first time since the Israeli war on Gaza in 2014 that the Zionist entity is on such high alert.

All non-essential work was also cancelled, JPost reported, adding that the Israeli Health Ministry opened an emergency situation room and was working with emergency services.

Source: Israeli media