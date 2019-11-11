Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed Monday that the Islamic Resistance is now at its height as it contributes to the making of Lebanon’s, Palestine’s and the entire region’s future, adding that it is proud to be part of a victorious axis in the Middle EAst.

In a televised speech during Hezbollah ceremony marking Martyr’s Day, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the party selected November 11 to celebrate the occasion because coincides with the anniversary of the martyrdom bombing operation carried out by martyr Ahmad Kassir who detonated the headquarters of the Israeli military command in southern Lebanon in 1982.

“It was a historic operation which obliged Isaac Sharon to humiliatingly stand on the debris of the destroyed building and ‘Israel’ to announce public mourning due to the horrors resulting from the operation.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that because the operation claimed more than 100 Israeli officers and soldiers, Hezbollah chose its anniversary to be all the Resistance Marty’s Day.

Sayyed Nasrallah said our martyrs did not seek materialistic gains, but fought for the sake of God, adding that the enemies think that they were a group of mercenaries as those they employ.

“Our martyrs got the Islamic values from Prophet Muhammad (P) and obtained the needed character to defend their nation.” “Our martyrs led the Resistance followers as they made the most expensive sacrifice.”

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that the martyrs have granted Lebanon victories of the liberation of the land (2000) and the prisoners (except some files), overcoming the Israeli and takfiri enemies, and obliging the Zionist leaders to stop viewing Lebanon as an easy-to-be-invaded country.

Hezbollah leader noted that the lebanese economic crisis is caused by the dependence on the money-borrowing policy while neglecting the productive sectors, adding that the US administration prevents the Chinese firms from running investments in Lebanon.

“What I know is that Washington has prevented China from running investments in Lebanon and even blocked the commercial ties between China and the Zionist entity.”

Sayyed Nasrallah wondered why Lebanon should reject the Chinese investments and in line with the US pressures, noting that Syria, which does not welcome the US influence, has been hosting China’s reconstruction projects.

“Why does not Lebanon allow Russian investments and participate in the reconstruction projects in Syria?”

Source: Al-Manar English Website