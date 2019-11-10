Member of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hasan Fadlallah, stressed that the monetary crisis in Lebanon is being exploited for political purposes, adding that “playing this card will not lead to our surrender”.

MP Fadlallah urged the caretaker government and the Central Bank to address the currency value chaos, noting that some officials are still following futile tracks, regardless of the people protests and demands.

Over the past two months, the Lebanese grocery shoppers have noticed a rise in prices as the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound against the U.S. dollar has dropped.

MP Fadlallah called for lifting the constitutional and parliamentary impunity in order to enable the judiciary to try those involved in corruption.

Source: Al-Manar English Website