The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) stressed that the Iranian nation will move out of the current difficulties despite the US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic.

In a local ceremony on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami reminded the enemies of the inevitable failure of their pressures and threats against the Islamic Republic, saying Iran turns every single threat into an opportunity.

The commander said Iran has gotten used to victory, while the enemy is used to being beaten by the Islamic Republic, adding that Tehran is thwarting every plot hatched by the adversaries.

“The Islamic Republic has become undefeatable thanks to its steadfast youths,” he was quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Enemy’s economic war and psychological operations had targeted dignity and authority of the country, but it was ended, Salami stressed.

“We also tell enemies of the country that we can turn threat into an opportunity and you [enemy] will fail in every arena,” he said, according to Mehr news agency.

Source: Iranian media