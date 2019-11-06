Turkey would purchase Russian Su-35 fighter jets if Ankara decides the aircraft is the best choice for its military despite the possible impact of such a purchase on relations with the United States, according to Turkey’s Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council member Nurin Atesoglu Guney.

Asked whether there are any concerns a purchase of Su-35 jets may further complicate US-Turkey relations, Guney said, “It can, what can we do?… We have a number of conflicting issues with the United States now. So, this is not that important”.

At the end of October, a source in the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defence Industries said that Ankara and Moscow continue negotiations on the supply of Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, but a positive outcome is still uncertain.

Guney noted that Turkey was part of the US-led F-35 fighter jet program, but was expelled from it after purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems.

“We decided to get the S-400s and the Turkish people were fully in support of this decision, that’s for sure”, she said. “The United States is not the only producer, there are other producers present in the market like Russia.

Gunet explained that Turkey’s final decision on a purchase depends on whoever gives Ankara the best choice in terms of technology, co-production, the best price and the like.

“Our final decision will at the end reflects the reality of economic competition existing in the global market. This is a world that we are living in”, Guney said.

In early September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the MAKS-2019 air show outside Moscow together with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan expressed interest in purchasing Russian Su-35 and Su-57 jets and later said they were discussing Su-35 deliveries to Turkey.

Turkey Backs Syria’s Integrity, Will Eventually Withdraw Troops

Turkey respects Syria’s territorial integrity and intends to pull out its forces from the country as soon as it clears the border area from terrorists, according to Nursin Guney.

“We hope that the territorial integrity of Syria will be achieved”, Guney said. “Turkey does not want to stay there at all. Once it’s cleared from terrorists – we underline this all the time – we will get back home”.

Guney noted that Turkey has already declared it went in northeast Syria solely to clear the area of terrorists and not for other reasons, because “we are very much keen on holding the territorial integrity of Syria”.

Source: Sputnik