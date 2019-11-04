Israeli enemy continues violating Lebanese airspace, with its warplanes flying over several areas across the south and Bekaa.

In the south, Israeli warplanes flew over Marjeyoun, Nabatieh, Iqlim al-Touffah, Sidon and its vicinity, as well as over Hasbaya and Arqoub.

Elsewhere in Bekaa, enemy warplanes conducted medium-altitude flights above Baalbeck, Rashaya and West Bekaa, both Al-Manar correspondent and the National News Agency reported.

Israeli warplanes violate the Lebanese airspace on a near-daily basis to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance, and sometimes to stage strikes on Syria. Lebanese foreign ministry has repeatedly filed compliant against the Zionist entity at the United Nations, considering the Israeli flights a flagrant violation of the Lebanese sovereignty.

Source: Al-Manar English Website