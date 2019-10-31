Beijing slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for a speech it said had “viciously attacked” China.

In the latest hawkish take on China by President Donald Trump’s administration, Pompeo Wednesday called Beijing “truly hostile” to the United States, and vowed to ramp up pressure on China on multiple fronts.

In response, Beijing rounded on his comments Thursday, which it said revealed “arrogance and fear.”

“This deliberate distortion of the facts and slandering of China’s domestic and foreign policies fully exposes the deep political bias and anti-communist mindset of a small number of US politicians,” said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing.

“Pompeo’s speech viciously attacked the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government,” added Geng.

In his talk at the conservative Hudson Institute in New York, Pompeo highlighted China’s clampdown on Hong Kong protests and incarceration of Uighur Muslims, and said Beijing was seeking international domination.

Source: AFP