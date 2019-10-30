Since the start of the protests in Lebanon on October 17, Saudi media outlets have been circulating that the popular outcry over hard livelihood conditions have been aimed against Hezbollah and Iran.

Al-Hadath, a news service by Saudi’s Al-Arabiyah channel, spared no effort to abide by this policy, even though it put it credibility at stake.

The news service posted on its Twitter account on Monday a visibly manipulated photo, showing a Lebanese protester holding the national flag with anti-Iran slogan written on it.

It was clear that the writing on the flag- which read: “Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen are Arabic, go away O’ Iran agents”- was added via an editing program.

Source: Al-Manar English Website