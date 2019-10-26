The Zionist media highlighted the ongoing protests in Lebanon, considering that they serve the Israeli interests as they involve Hezbollah in the anti-corruptions slogans.

The Israeli analysts considered that the Lebanese people are moving against Hezbollah role in Lebanon and focusing on its Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah as part of the economic corruption.

The analysts added that Hezbollah is under heavy pressure to set his identity as Lebanese or not, highlighting MTV broadcasting of the protesters’ accusations against the party.

The Zionist media also interviewed a former intelligence official who hailed the campaign launched by a number of Lebanese TV channels and political figures against Hezbollah as a foreign entity in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website