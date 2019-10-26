Thousands of protesters in the various cities and towns have continued holding sit-ins and cutting main highways in rejection of the governmental tax policy.

Al-Manar correspondents reported that the security forces have opened a number of major roads, adding that the protesters tried to block them again.

The protesters have circulated calls to augment their attendance at the demonstrations squares during the coming hours, according to the reporters who added that strict security measures are being taken in this regard.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Friday called on the Resistance followers to withdraw from the protest squares, stressing that the public movement has made major achievements, but warning against foreign schemes utilize it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website