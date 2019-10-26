As Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah finished his speech which tackled the ongoing protests in Lebanon, the resistance followers in numerous Lebanese towns and cities reiterated allegiance to their leader who warned against allowing the international schemes utilize the demonstrations.

In details, motorcades toured Beirut southern suburb (Dahiyeh), various cities and towns in the South and Bekaa to voice allegiance to Sayyed Nasrallah’s call for resistance crowds to leave protests venues.

Source: Al-Manar English Website