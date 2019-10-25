Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to speak on Friday afternoon on latest local developments.

Sayyed Nasrallah to address the Lebanese at 4:00 p.m., Hezbollah Media Relations announced.

Mass rallies have swept across Lebanon since October 17, with Lebanese citizens taking to streets in Beirut, Tripoli, Jonieh, Sidon, Tyre and Nabatiyeh in protest against hard livelihood conditions in the country.

Responding to protests, Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced on Monday a package of reforms and a budget with no new taxes following a five-hour government session headed by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Presidential Palace.

On Thursday, President General Michel Aoun expressed readiness on Thursday to meet representatives of the protesters, calling on all political parties must cooperate to implement the package of reforms.

Source: Al-Manar English Website